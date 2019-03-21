Echostar (SATS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.66. Echostar has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,861,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Echostar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,493,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Echostar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,157,000 after acquiring an additional 137,693 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

