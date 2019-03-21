Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

WARNING: “Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/edge-capital-group-llc-buys-new-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.