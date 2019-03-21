Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $539,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stock

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $128.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

