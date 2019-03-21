Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $760,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/edge-capital-group-llc-takes-760000-position-in-phillips-66-psx.html.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.