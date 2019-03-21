Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

WARNING: “Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/edge-capital-group-llc-takes-position-in-schwab-fundamental-emerging-markets-large-company-index-etf-fnde.html.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.