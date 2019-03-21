Edward Griese Sells 1,403 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $87,084.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,467.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $29,787.60.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Edward Griese sold 1,403 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $85,470.76.

On Monday, February 4th, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $22,678.10.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $51,470.51.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Edward Griese sold 482 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $19,501.72.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 189,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $63.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 56.98%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TriNet Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

