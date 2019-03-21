Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $42.71 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00069560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z and Huobi. Elastos has a market capitalization of $42.71 million and $2.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00377032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.01637462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,239,756 coins and its circulating supply is 15,061,370 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

