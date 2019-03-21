Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 520.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 84.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of ESIO remained flat at $$29.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,905. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Electro Scientific Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/electro-scientific-industries-inc-esio-position-lifted-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.