Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) Releases Earnings Results

Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCIA remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Electronic Tele-Communications has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet.

