Ellaism (ELLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $110,345.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Ellaism has a total market cap of $110,345.00 and $150.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.03422614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 18,106,235 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.