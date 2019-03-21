Emera (EMA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00. The stock traded as high as C$49.37 and last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 323256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera Inc will post 2.92000006453039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

