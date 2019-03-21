Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $2,474,672.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 320,169 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,906.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Golumbeski sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $961,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,514 shares of company stock worth $5,632,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

