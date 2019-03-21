Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In related news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENB opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

