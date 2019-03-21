Eni SpA (ENI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.19 ($21.16).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €15.78 ($18.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. ENI has a one year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a one year high of €16.90 ($19.65).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

