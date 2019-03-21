Enphase Energy (ENPH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,910.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,152.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,403. Corporate insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 709,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 479,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,775,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.