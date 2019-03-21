Entergy Co. (ETR) Receives $90.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,579. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $672,476.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $5,116,458. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 556,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

