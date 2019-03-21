Envestnet Inc (ENV) CTO Sells $673,638.98 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 10,162 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $673,638.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,945.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 3,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,040. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,898,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,087,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 136,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) CTO Sells $673,638.98 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/envestnet-inc-env-cto-sells-673638-98-in-stock.html.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.