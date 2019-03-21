EOG Resources (EOG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 62,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

