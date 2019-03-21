EQT Co. (EQT) CFO Acquires $118,740.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CFO Jimmi Sue Smith bought 6,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $678,539.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.83 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1,770.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,387,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after buying an additional 6,046,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,274 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,412,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,083,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in EQT by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,470,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

