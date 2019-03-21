EQT Co. (EQT) is Share Andrew L.’s Largest Position

Share Andrew L. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 100.0% of Share Andrew L.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Share Andrew L.’s holdings in EQT were worth $107,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 72,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 78,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 728,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.65 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,464.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $26,257.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,670 shares of company stock valued at $859,408 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

