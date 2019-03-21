Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exela Technologies, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exela Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,401,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 673,372 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,890,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 557,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,977,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

