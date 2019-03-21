Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Smart Sand Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Smart Sand stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 922,885.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,732,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 527,259 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 194,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smart Sand by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 194,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

