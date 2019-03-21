Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (ADM, ANTO, BCN, BEZ, BSE, CCL, CLL, COST, CPI, ELCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 21st:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. They currently have GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Game Digital (LON:GMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sopheon (LON:SPE) had its price target boosted by FinnCap from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Xaar (LON:XAR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

