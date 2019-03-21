Ero Copper (ERO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

ERO opened at C$16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -405.25. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$7.23 and a 12-month high of C$17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

