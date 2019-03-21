Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

EL stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 12,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $1,942,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $14,955,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,092,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,774 shares of company stock worth $91,688,069. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

