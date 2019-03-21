Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.13. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.20. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $334.00 and a 12-month high of $575.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.