Euronet Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,375,000 after buying an additional 980,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,343,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,101,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,421,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 57,472.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 171,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 171,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Euronet Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EEFT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/euronet-worldwide-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-eeft.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.