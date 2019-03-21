eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of eXp World in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

EXPI stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 5.19.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. eXp World had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.14 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 212.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 109,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 90,436 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $90,246.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,999 shares of company stock valued at $597,839. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.