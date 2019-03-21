Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

