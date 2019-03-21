Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

