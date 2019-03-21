Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,307 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

