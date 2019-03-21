Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $1,793,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $16,200,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $263.39 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $162.58 and a one year high of $267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

