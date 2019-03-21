Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 38.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll purchased 1,019,285 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,009.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,132,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,408. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

