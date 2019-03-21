Feedback (FDBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 346667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

