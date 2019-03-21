Ferguson Plc (FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,344.70 ($82.90).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.55) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

FERG traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,355 ($69.97). The company had a trading volume of 227,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,688.50 ($61.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total value of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

