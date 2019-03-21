Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $337,000 Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:DGRO opened at $36.48 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $689.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2179 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

