Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $374,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,331,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,571,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

