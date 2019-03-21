Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,790 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period.

Shares of VAMO stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $28.07.

