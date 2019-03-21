Financial Analysis: Eclipse Resources (ECR) & GeoMet (GMET)

GeoMet (OTCMKTS:GMET) and Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get GeoMet alerts:

This table compares GeoMet and Eclipse Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoMet N/A N/A N/A Eclipse Resources -6.87% 3.24% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of GeoMet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GeoMet and Eclipse Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoMet 0 0 0 0 N/A Eclipse Resources 1 2 2 0 2.20

Eclipse Resources has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential downside of 88.83%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoMet and Eclipse Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoMet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eclipse Resources $383.66 million 13.06 $8.52 million N/A N/A

Eclipse Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoMet.

Volatility & Risk

GeoMet has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eclipse Resources has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eclipse Resources beats GeoMet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoMet Company Profile

GeoMet, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas from coal seams. The company was formerly known as GeoMet Resources, Inc. and changed its name to GeoMet, Inc. in April 2005. GeoMet, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio. The company's estimated proved reserves were 1,458.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Eclipse Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoMet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoMet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.