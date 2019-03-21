Financial Analysis: Minerals Technologies (MTX) and Linde (LNAGF)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and Linde (OTCMKTS:LNAGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minerals Technologies and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Linde 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Linde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.81 billion 1.15 $169.00 million $4.84 12.14 Linde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Linde.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 9.45% 12.82% 5.59% Linde N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Linde does not pay a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Linde on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Linde

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division produces and distributes atmospheric gases oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; and hydrogen, acetylene, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, shielding gases, noble gases, and high-purity specialty gases for use in industry, commerce, science, and research sectors, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. This division also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. The Engineering division provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. This division's plants are used in various fields, including the petrochemical and chemical industries; in refineries and fertilizer plants; to recover air gases; to produce hydrogen and synthesis gases; to treat natural gas; and to produce noble gases. Linde Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of October 31, 2018, Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of Linde plc.

