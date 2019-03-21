Financial Contrast: Royal Mail (ROYMF) vs. Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Royal Mail and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 5 3 1 0 1.56 Expeditors International of Washington 2 4 0 0 1.67

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Royal Mail.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Mail and Expeditors International of Washington’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $8.14 billion 1.58 $618.20 million $3.48 21.50

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Mail.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington 7.60% 31.62% 19.03%

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Mail does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Royal Mail on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 41 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

