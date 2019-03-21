Finjan (FNJN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of FNJN opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Finjan by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Finjan during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Finjan by 208.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Finjan during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Finjan by 144.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

