First Bancorp’s (FBNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.41 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

