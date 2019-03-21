First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $5.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,342,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 106,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 933,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 17,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

