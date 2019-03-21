First Financial (THFF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

THFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $530.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman D. Lowery sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $318,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,664.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,505.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

