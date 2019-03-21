First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,628 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Baidu by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $284.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

