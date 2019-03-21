First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (SHYD)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 267,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,921,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $24.56 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $24.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/first-foundation-advisors-raises-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-short-high-yield-municipal-index-etf-shyd.html.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.