First Foundation Advisors Takes $524,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,176,000 after acquiring an additional 512,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 489,197 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,485,000 after acquiring an additional 429,293 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Shares of TTWO opened at $96.06 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Foundation Advisors Takes $524,000 Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/first-foundation-advisors-takes-524000-position-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.