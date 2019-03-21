First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Systemax Inc. (SYX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Systemax worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 54.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYX opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

