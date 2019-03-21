First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Hertz Global by 2,128.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hertz Global by 3,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hertz Global by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hertz Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Hertz Global stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.98. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

